‘I forgot about it’: NC mechanic wins $195,935 from lottery ticket he forgot he bought

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – A Triad man is a whole lot richer after checking a ticket he’d forgotten he’d bought!

Gregory Warren of Franklinville stopped for gas after work and purchased a ticket that wound up winning him half of a $391,870 jackpot.

“I don’t buy lottery tickets very often,” said Warren. “It just so happens I picked a good day to buy one!”

Warren, a mechanic, bought his ticket for the Sept. 29 drawing from the BP on U.S. 64 East in Asheboro. He didn’t look at that ticket again until Oct. 4 when he remembered he needed to check his numbers.

“I forgot about it,” he said Tuesday. “I’m still kind of shocked. I didn’t get a whole lot of sleep last night. Too much excitement!”

Warren’s ticket was one of two that split the $391,870 jackpot. After required federal and state tax withholdings he took home $138,624.

He says this money may afford him the opportunity to change careers.

“I think I’m going into business for myself mowing yards,” said Warren. “I’ve got a 14-year-old son and I wanna get a business started so that he’ll have something to do when he graduates from high school.”

A New Bern woman won the second half of the jackpot.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.