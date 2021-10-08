Halloween happenings around southeastern North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s officially time for fall festivities, and luckily southeastern North Carolina has plenty to offer.

From haunted houses in Brunswick county, to ghost walks through historic downtown Wilmington, and even corn mazes, there is something to offer for everyone.

Galloway Farms in Hallsboro is famous for its fall corn maze. It was recently named the second best corn maze to visit in the United States by Country Living Magazine.

Their main goal is to just make people feel like they’re at home.

“I don’t have a lot of hype here, I want it to seem really calm and laid back and I want it to seem, again, like you’re on a farm and you’re not at a fair or festival. I want it to be a very laid back atmosphere,” says owner Alma Galloway.

If corn mazes aren’t your thing, they also have farm animals, games for all ages, and lots of land to explore to get you in the mood for fall.

If you’re looking for a pumpkin to decorate for Halloween, Barr Evergreens Pumpkin Patch, at the corner of Shipyard Blvd. and Independence Blvd., and offers a wide variety of pumpkins grown right here in North Carolina.

“I’m all about North Carolina. Anything we can do for our state we need to do,” says manager Jimmy Shamel. “Pumpkins are a good thing.”

Admission for Maze Craze at Galloway Farms is $12 for both adults and children, and you can stay up to three hours on the farm. The pumpkin patch is free to enter.

