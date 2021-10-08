Gilmore: No hard feelings on Pats, excited to join Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Stephon Gilmore said he’s excited to join the hometown Carolina Panthers team that he grew up rooting for and doesn’t harbor any ill feelings toward the New England Patriots, who traded him away less than two years after being the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Gilmore called the NFL a business and said that while he had good years in New England he’s happy to be a Panther.

The Patriots dealt the 31-year-old Gilmore to Carolina on Wednesday for a sixth-round pick in 2023 after the two sides were unable to come to terms on a long-term contract extension.

He is currently on the PUP list and is eligible to play in Week 7 when the Panthers host the Giants.

