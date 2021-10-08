Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: tropical moisture continues to bring chance of showers

By Gabe Ross
Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Friday! Thanks for checking into you First Alert Forecast. The narrative remains much the same as it has the past couple of days. tropical and subtropical moisture will maintain shower, downpour, and thundershower chances for the Cape Fear Region. Your First Alert Forecast places those odds near 50% for Friday and Saturday, and 30% for Sunday. The risk for flooding and / or severe weather remains low but not quite zero.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring the cause of our rain woes- a disorganized low pressure system off the South Carolina coast - for a 20% chance of tropical storm development by the weekend. Please stay vigilant and prepared for any hazards the tail-end of Atlantic Hurricane Season might bring: wect.com/hurricane.

Muggy air - a bit more fitting for August and September than October - will help keep temperatures inflated right into next week. Nighttime and morning lows ought to be no cooler than the middle 60s to the lower 70s; average is near 60. Also, expect afternoon highs in the near or slightly above-average upper 70s and lower 80s. The jet stream pattern will likely prevent any incursion of crisp, chilly, autumnal air until at least the third or fourth week of the month.

Catch your seven-day planning forecast tailored for the Wilmington Metro, right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Remember: you can customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days anytime you like with your WECT Weather App.

