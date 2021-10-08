First Alert Forecast: mild and unsettled conditions continue to start the weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Friday afternoon! Thanks for checking into you First Alert Forecast. The narrative remains much the same as it has the past couple of days. tropical and subtropical moisture will maintain shower, downpour, and thundershower chances for the Cape Fear Region. Your First Alert Forecast places those odds near 60% for Friday night, 50% Saturday, and 30% for Sunday. The risk for flooding and / or severe weather remains low but not quite zero.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring the cause of our rain woes- a disorganized low pressure system off the Carolina coast - for a 30% chance of tropical storm development by the weekend. Please stay vigilant and prepared for any hazards the tail-end of Atlantic Hurricane Season might bring: wect.com/hurricane.

Muggy air - a bit more fitting for August and September than October - will help keep temperatures inflated right into next week. Nighttime and morning lows ought to be no cooler than the middle 60s to the lower 70s; average is the upper 50s. Also, expect afternoon highs in the near or slightly above-average upper 70s and lower 80s. The jet stream pattern will likely prevent any incursion of crisp, chilly, autumnal air until at least the third or fourth week of the month.

