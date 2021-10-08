Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Brunswick County gang members sentenced on gun, drug charges in separate cases

Tanner Lee Chrisco, left, and James Earl Clemmons
Tanner Lee Chrisco, left, and James Earl Clemmons(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A pair of Brunswick County gang members are headed to prison after they were sentenced in separate cases.

According to a news release from the District Attorney’s Office, Tanner Chrisco entered guilty pleas on Thursday to one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, and seven counts of breaking and entering motor vehicles.

Prosecutors say on July 6, a Brunswick County resident encountered Chrisco, who was wearing a black ski mask and carrying a silenced rifle, at his home and tackled the intruder. The homeowner held Chrisco down until law enforcement arrived.

Officers confiscated a second gun, and multiple items from Chrisco. Investigators determined those items were stolen from several cars that were broken into in the neighborhood.

Prosecutors say Chrisco has three prior firearm convictions and was sentenced as a habitual felon to 6.25 to 8.5 years in prison.

In a separate case, James Clemmons pleaded guilty on Friday to possession with intent to sell/deliver Xanax and felony fleeing to elude arrest.

On Nov. 18, 2020, Clemmons and Chrisco met an individual who purchased Xanax from Clemmons. They were were stopped and arrested by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office a short time later.

On June 1, 2021, officers attempted to stop Clemmons for a traffic violation when he collided with an officer’s car, hit a picket fence, and drove through the Seashore community, dragging peices of the fence while hitting speeds of 100 miles per hour.

Clemmons, who has prior narcotics convictions, was sentenced as a habitual felon to 5.5 to 7.75 years in prison.

Both Clemmons and Chrisco a members of the Folks Nation gang, prosecutors say.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cape Fear Academy is accused of discrimination and retaliation after a student was banned from...
Lawsuit filed against Cape Fear Academy after student banned from commencement due to petition
Marvel's "Shang-Chi" star Simu Liu joined the UNCW men's club volleyball team on the court for...
Marvel star joins UNCW club team on volleyball court
This is a screengrab of video sent in from the WITN viewer.
VIDEO: “Oh my God, he just stole the FedEx truck”
The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a multi-vehicle crash involving a sheriff’s...
Sheriff’s office transport van involved in multi-vehicle crash in downtown Wilmington
Kasheiria Jenae Hawes
WPD looking for missing 33-year-old woman

Latest News

Father remembers son who died in Hurricane Matthew floodwaters.
Hurricane Matthew 5 years later: Father remembers son who died in floodwaters
NHCSO arrested Johnnie Jones, an alleged heroin dealer who has been charged in a man’s overdose...
NHC Sheriff’s Office arrests second person for allegedly supplying heroin to man who later died
Halloween activities in South eastern NC
Halloween happenings around southeastern North Carolina
North Carolina PowerBall
NC Education Lottery announces another winner from Brunswick County