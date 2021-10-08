Brunswick County gang members sentenced on gun, drug charges in separate cases

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A pair of Brunswick County gang members are headed to prison after they were sentenced in separate cases.

According to a news release from the District Attorney’s Office, Tanner Chrisco entered guilty pleas on Thursday to one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, and seven counts of breaking and entering motor vehicles.

Prosecutors say on July 6, a Brunswick County resident encountered Chrisco, who was wearing a black ski mask and carrying a silenced rifle, at his home and tackled the intruder. The homeowner held Chrisco down until law enforcement arrived.

Officers confiscated a second gun, and multiple items from Chrisco. Investigators determined those items were stolen from several cars that were broken into in the neighborhood.

Prosecutors say Chrisco has three prior firearm convictions and was sentenced as a habitual felon to 6.25 to 8.5 years in prison.

In a separate case, James Clemmons pleaded guilty on Friday to possession with intent to sell/deliver Xanax and felony fleeing to elude arrest.

On Nov. 18, 2020, Clemmons and Chrisco met an individual who purchased Xanax from Clemmons. They were were stopped and arrested by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office a short time later.

On June 1, 2021, officers attempted to stop Clemmons for a traffic violation when he collided with an officer’s car, hit a picket fence, and drove through the Seashore community, dragging peices of the fence while hitting speeds of 100 miles per hour.

Clemmons, who has prior narcotics convictions, was sentenced as a habitual felon to 5.5 to 7.75 years in prison.

Both Clemmons and Chrisco a members of the Folks Nation gang, prosecutors say.

