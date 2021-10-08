Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots

By Jill Lyman and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - Members of an Indiana family who went to get flu shots, including two children, were accidentally given adult doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, their attorney said.

They said it happened Monday at a Walgreens pharmacy, WFIE reported.

The family of four includes two adults and children who are 4 and 5 years old.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is only approved for people ages 12 and older. The companies are seeking approval for use in children ages 5 to 11 with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Pfizer and BioNTech proposed a dose one-third the size adults receive for ages 5 to 11. They have not yet sought permission for approval for children 4 and younger.

The family’s attorney, Daniel Tuley, shared what he says are the vaccination cards given to the family by Walgreens.

They show children born in 2016 and 2017 were given a vaccine shot.

The family said they left the pharmacy thinking they had received their flu shots, but a Walgreens employee later called them and said they had made a mistake. The attorney said the cards were then issued since the coronavirus vaccine had been given.

Tuley said the children have been taken to a pediatric cardiologist, and the family was told both are showing signs of heart issues.

The family said the younger child has been sick with a fever and a cough.

Walgreens had not responded to requests for comment by Friday evening.

The family’s attorney, Daniel Tuley, shared what he says are the vaccination cards given to the...
The family’s attorney, Daniel Tuley, shared what he says are the vaccination cards given to the family by Walgreens. Pictured are the children's cards. (Daniel Tuley)
Parents' vaccine cards
Parents' vaccine cards(Daniel Tuley)

Copyright 2021 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cape Fear Academy is accused of discrimination and retaliation after a student was banned from...
Lawsuit filed against Cape Fear Academy after student banned from commencement due to petition
Marvel's "Shang-Chi" star Simu Liu joined the UNCW men's club volleyball team on the court for...
Marvel star joins UNCW club team on volleyball court
This is a screengrab of video sent in from the WITN viewer.
VIDEO: “Oh my God, he just stole the FedEx truck”
The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a multi-vehicle crash involving a sheriff’s...
Sheriff’s office transport van involved in multi-vehicle crash in downtown Wilmington
Kasheiria Jenae Hawes
WPD looking for missing 33-year-old woman

Latest News

Father remembers son who died in Hurricane Matthew floodwaters.
Hurricane Matthew 5 years later: Father remembers son who died in floodwaters
President Joe Biden speaks from the State Dining Room of the White House, Tuesday, Aug. 31,...
Biden won’t invoke executive privilege on Trump Jan. 6 docs
NHCSO arrested Johnnie Jones, an alleged heroin dealer who has been charged in a man’s overdose...
NHC Sheriff’s Office arrests second person for allegedly supplying heroin to man who later died
Jacob Blake Sr., father of Jacob Blake, holds a candle at a rally Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in...
Feds won’t seek charges against officer in Jacob Blake shooting