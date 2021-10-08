Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

1 in 3 NC third-graders held back due low reading comprehension skills

File image
File image(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WITN Web Team and Justin Lundy
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, NC (WITN) -The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction released new data this week showing an alarming number of third-graders in our state falling behind in literacy.

In 2020, testing revealed about one in three North Carolina third-graders below their grade level in reading, according to new state data.

Lenoir County Public School Associate Superintendent, Frances Herring says she wasn’t surprised by that statistic. The ongoing pandemic has interrupted instruction for more than two years.

“And then particularly for us, we’ve had hurricanes,” Herring said. “We’ve had Hurricane Florence and Hurricane Matthew. So we’re talking about years and years of interrupted instruction for these third-graders.”

According to the National Conference of State Legislators, third grade is an important year for reading literacy, because it’s the final year students are learning to read. If students aren’t proficient readers by fourth grade, as much as half of the curriculum they’re being taught will be incomprehensible.

Herring says the school system is navigating new ways to prevent that from happening.

“So we’re using our Esser III funds,” Herring said, “To provide interventions for our students and we created a structure for 81 interventionists to come in and work in all 17 of our schools to do nothing, but solely work in small groups of reading.”

Herring says Lenoir County Public Schools are in the process of hiring the 81 interventionists and some are already working.

To further help third-graders, in May, Gov. Cooper signed house bill 82 which required all public schools to offer school learning recovery and enrichment programs over the summer.

Pitt County parent, Kylene Dibble, believes that while schools can offer programs to help students, the true success of third-graders starts with the relationship between parents and teachers.

“Stay in strong communication with your child’s teacher,” Dibble said. “They will let you know exactly what you can do to help your child because what you can do to help your child, might be different than what the next parent does to help their child.”

Dibble also encourages parents to contact their school systems about curriculum nights. Most schools in Pitt County and other neighboring school systems have them. You can find out when they happen by contacting your child’s school.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cape Fear Academy is accused of discrimination and retaliation after a student was banned from...
Lawsuit filed against Cape Fear Academy after student banned from commencement due to petition
This is a screengrab of video sent in from the WITN viewer.
VIDEO: “Oh my God, he just stole the FedEx truck”
Ducks now enjoy kiddie pools instead of a pond since an alligator has moved into the...
Woman struggles to have alligator removed after losing pet ducks
Kasheiria Jenae Hawes
WPD looking for missing 33-year-old woman
The bodies were found at the Seven Day Motor Inn located at the intersection of E. Cumberland...
3 dead in motel room were part of rash of overdoses in Dunn in a 4-day span, police say

Latest News

Lee Loughnane, one of the founding members of the rock and roll band Chicago, is the guest on...
Lee Loughnane: Playing horns on Chicago’s hit songs for more than 50 years (“1on1 with Jon Evans” podcast)
Visit North Carolina releases 2020 Visitor Spending Impact for New Hanover County
Visit North Carolina releases 2020 Visitor Spending Impact for New Hanover County
Dredging to start at Ocean Isle Beach in NovembeR
Dredging to start at Ocean Isle Beach in November
WPD looking for missing 33-year-old woman
WPD looking for missing 33-year-old woman
Marvel star joins UNCW club team on volleyball court
Marvel star joins UNCW club team on volleyball court