WPD looking for missing 33-year-old woman

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 33-year-old woman.

Kasheiria Jenae Hawes was last spoken to on Saturday, October 2, at 11:52 p.m.

According to WPD, she might be traveling on foot with two unknown black men. Her clothing description is unknown.

Hawes is 5-foot-7, weighs 160 pounds, has brown eyes and has black hair.

If you see her, please dial 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (910) 343-3609.

