Woman, 74, stabbed to death after suspect allegedly stepped on her dog

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE/Gray News) – A woman was found stabbed to death, despite having called the police several times out of concern for her personal safety, according to her son.

WAVE reports Daniel Baldwin, 62, is accused of killing Sandra Luedeman, 74, after an argument over her dog at the Jamestown Apartments in Seymour, Indiana.

Her son, Patrick Luedeman, has been grappling with the fact his mother is gone.

“My mother had called multiple times about this man to the police,” he explained. “It takes somebody to get murdered for somebody to say, ‘We’re going to pursue this.’ It’s too late now, you can’t bring her back. This lady pleaded for help.”

An arrest affidavit for Baldwin says Sandra Luedeman yelled at the man after he stepped on her dog.

The document goes on to say that Baldwin claims he “blacked out.”

Several 911 calls were received around 6:30 a.m. Sept. 26 after people saw Baldwin covered in blood and asking for help, saying he stabbed someone.

A neighbor also found Sandra Luedeman bleeding to death in the hallway.

In that same affidavit, Baldwin told police he has “brain issues” from an incident where he killed his stepfather with a pickax.

Patrick Luedeman said he feels most concerned knowing his mom called police about Baldwin, and that the accused killer allegedly committed a similar crime.

He said his loss taught him a lesson and that he now wants to preach to others.

“I’ll never see her again,” Patrick Luedeman said. “If you have somebody — friends, family you love — don’t put off telling them you love them. We never know what tomorrow brings.”

Patrick Luedeman said his mother’s dog has been taken in by another loving family.

