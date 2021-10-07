Wilmington PD looking for missing 52-year-old man

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is looking for a missing 52-year-old man.

William Maurice Hargrove was last seen on Wednesday, October 6, walking to Family Dollar at 1313 Greenfield Street.

He is wearing all black medical field scrubs. He is 6-foot-1, weighs 260 pounds, has brown eyes and his hair is black/grey.

According to WPD, Hargorve is in need of medication and is new to the area.

If you see him, please dial 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (910) 343-3609.

