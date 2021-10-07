Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Wanted fugitive possibly spotted at Dodgers game

John Ruffo was convicted of a $350 million bank fraud scheme but never showed up to serve his...
John Ruffo was convicted of a $350 million bank fraud scheme but never showed up to serve his sentence.(U.S. Marshals Service // CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A fugitive on the run for 23 years may have been spotted at a Dodgers’ game in 2016.

The U.S. Marshals Service is asking for the public’s help to ID a man seen in a blue shirt behind home plate during the game five years ago.

In recordings of the game, you can see the man near the batter’s head.

Authorities are trying to ID the man seen in a blue shirt behind the batter's head.
Authorities are trying to ID the man seen in a blue shirt behind the batter's head.(U.S. Marshals Service // CNN)

Authorities believe it may have been John Ruffo who was convicted of a $350 million bank fraud scheme.

Ruffo never showed up to serve a 17-year prison sentence.

Investigators say Ruffo is likely using a different name and is a “master manipulator” who enjoys fine wine and expensive hotels.

There’s a $25,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RMP is an initiative run at the state level that allows low-income households with seniors,...
SNAP benefits could soon extend to restaurants in more states
(Source: NC Education Lottery)
Bladen Co. woman wins first $2 million prize in Grand Money scratch-off game
The bodies were found at the Seven Day Motor Inn located at the intersection of E. Cumberland...
Baby found with 3 bodies at N.C. hotel; death investigation underway
Detention officer fired for taking mugshot of inmate who was in their underwear, sheriff’s office says
Several law enforcement officers were present and didn’t allow entry to those who were not...
Parents storm the NHC Board of Education building to object to mask mandate

Latest News

Dredging
Dredging to start at Ocean Isle Beach in November
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining...
Biden, a convert to mandates, makes economic case for shots
Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday,...
Trump to invoke executive privilege in Jan. 6 House probe
You might call it a sarcastic "Help Wanted" sign...but a group of Springfield businesses have...
Eye-catching Missouri billboards are not-so subtle ‘Help Wanted’ ads