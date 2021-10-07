Senior Connect
UPDATE: Bladen County man found safe, silver alert cancelled

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Bladen County man who is considered endangered.
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has cancelled a Silver Alert for a Bladen County man who was considered endangered.

Eugene Jerome Hester, 64, (image not currently available) was last seen in the 900 block of Peanut Plant Road in Elizabethtown, according to officials.

A spokesman with a Bladen County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Hester was found safe.

He was wearing a short-sleeve red shirt and blue sweat pants.

Hester is five-foot-six, weighs 220 pounds, with short white hair and green/blue eyes.

Hester is believed to be suffering from some form of cognitive impairment.

If you have any information, contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-8141.

