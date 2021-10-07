Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Twitch confirms major data breach

Twitch confirmed a major data breach and said it's working to determine the extent of the...
Twitch confirmed a major data breach and said it's working to determine the extent of the problem.(CNN, file photo)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The game-streaming service Twitch says it experienced a major data breach.

In a tweet, the company says it’s still working to figure out the extent of the problem.

Twitch pays streamers for their games.

Some users said the leaked information accurately shows how much they receive.

Amazon owns Twitch, and the platform has tens of millions of users.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RMP is an initiative run at the state level that allows low-income households with seniors,...
SNAP benefits could soon extend to restaurants in more states
(Source: NC Education Lottery)
Bladen Co. woman wins first $2 million prize in Grand Money scratch-off game
The bodies were found at the Seven Day Motor Inn located at the intersection of E. Cumberland...
Baby found with 3 bodies at N.C. hotel; death investigation underway
Detention officer fired for taking mugshot of inmate who was in their underwear, sheriff’s office says
Several law enforcement officers were present and didn’t allow entry to those who were not...
Parents storm the NHC Board of Education building to object to mask mandate

Latest News

In this Sept. 14, 2021 photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to...
Default crisis dodged -- for now -- with Dem-GOP debt accord
Workers clean oil from the sand south of the pier in Newport Beach, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 5,...
Investigators board ship that was anchored near oil pipeline
FILE - New Jersey Nets guard Terrence Williams, left, drives past Orlando Magic guard Vince...
18 ex-NBA players charged in $4 million health care fraud scheme
A Pelham police vehicle is parked near floodwaters on County Road 52 Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in...
4 dead in floods in Alabama from slow-moving front
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. records more than 2,500 COVID-19 hospitalizations, percent-positive is 6.4%