Silver Alert issued for missing Bladen County man

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Center for Missing Persons on Thursday issued a Silver Alert for a missing Bladen County man who is considered endangered.

Eugene Jerome Hester, 64, (image not currently available) was last seen in the 900 block of Peanut Plant Road in Elizabethtown, according to officials.

He was wearing a short-sleeve red shirt and blue sweat pants.

Hester is five-foot-six, weighs 220 pounds, with short white hair and green/blue eyes.

Hester is believed to be suffering from some form of cognitive impairment.

If you have any information, contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-8141.

