Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Police: Student attacks disabled Louisiana high school teacher in apparent TikTok challenge

By Jesse Brooks and Gray News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - Police say a viral TikTok challenge may be the reason why a student was jailed and charged with a felony in an attack on a teacher.

Covington police say Larianna Jackson, 18, was arrested for the attack on the physically disabled teacher in a classroom on Wednesday, WVUE reports.

Officers responded to Covington High School after the dismissal bell rang after receiving reports that Jackson attacked the 64-year-old.

They obtained video from a student’s cellphone showing the attack. Jackson was charged with battery of a school teacher and transported to jail.

The teacher was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the attack.

Investigators suspect Jackson may have been prompted by a viral TikTok challenge where students are damaging school property and attacking teachers.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RMP is an initiative run at the state level that allows low-income households with seniors,...
SNAP benefits could soon extend to restaurants in more states
(Source: NC Education Lottery)
Bladen Co. woman wins first $2 million prize in Grand Money scratch-off game
The bodies were found at the Seven Day Motor Inn located at the intersection of E. Cumberland...
Baby found with 3 bodies at N.C. hotel; death investigation underway
Detention officer fired for taking mugshot of inmate who was in their underwear, sheriff’s office says
Several law enforcement officers were present and didn’t allow entry to those who were not...
Parents storm the NHC Board of Education building to object to mask mandate

Latest News

Dredging
Dredging to start at Ocean Isle Beach in November
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining...
Biden, a convert to mandates, makes economic case for shots
Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday,...
Trump to invoke executive privilege in Jan. 6 House probe
You might call it a sarcastic "Help Wanted" sign...but a group of Springfield businesses have...
Eye-catching Missouri billboards are not-so subtle ‘Help Wanted’ ads
John Ruffo was convicted of a $350 million bank fraud scheme but never showed up to serve his...
Wanted fugitive possibly spotted at Dodgers game