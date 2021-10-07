Senior Connect
POLICE: Man tried to get child after stolen FedEx truck crashes into Greenville building



By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a FedEx truck was carjacked this morning on a busy Greenville thoroughfare before it crashed into a building. They say the man then tried to get a child out of a car that he had just hit.

It happened near the intersection of South Memorial Drive and Farmville Boulevard around 10:25 a.m.

South Memorial was closed between Stantonsburg Road and Moye Boulevard in both directions but has since reopened.

A witness said she saw the FedEx driver jump out of the passenger side of the truck and then a man get in the vehicle and take off. She said the truck then crossed the median, lost control, and crashed into the back of a warehouse.

Major Chris Ivey told WITN that the FedEx driver had just made a delivery at 5th and Memorial and was stopped in traffic when he was approached by a man trying to get in his truck. Fearing for his safety the driver jumped out of the truck, and the other man jumped in.

The FedEx truck then went south in the northbound lanes and collided with an SUV that was sitting in traffic. Ivey said the stolen truck then crossed the median, went off the highway, and traveled some 200 yards before hitting the building.

Ivey said the man jumped out of the stolen truck and ran towards the Cookout Restuarant.

Police said the man went to the wrecked SUV and tried to remove a 9 or 10-year-old child out of the backseat. Fortunately, a good Samaritan stepped in and prevented that from happening. The man was then caught by the police.

Police said the man tried to get a child out of this wrecked SUV.
Police said the man tried to get a child out of this wrecked SUV.(WITN)

The mother and child in the SUV and the man in the FedEx truck were all taken to Vidant Medical Center with what Ivey said were non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they don’t know why the man took the FedEx truck.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

