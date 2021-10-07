Senior Connect
Pender County school board votes to move forward with in-school COVID testing program

(Forrest County School District)
By Kendall McGee
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Board of Education unanimously approved a motion Thursday morning to initiate the process of setting up diagnostic COVID-19 testing in schools with MAKO Labs.

The testing would be strictly voluntary and children would not be able to be tested without parental consent. The board hoped to utilize the program for both symptomatic individuals, and people exposed to a case of COVID-19 so students could make the return to the classroom after five days isolation at home.

Tests would be free to families and results are expected to be returned within 24 hours.

Now that the motion was approved, the company can begin laying the groundwork, doing things like creating accounts for each school in the district, developing a detailed plan for each testing site, lining up registration paperwork, and organizing testing schedules.

Other schools using the company took months to navigate the process, however, leaders discussed Thursday morning that the lag time was likely related to delays in state funding that would support the program.

Similar programs are already underway in other areas of southeastern North Carolina.

Columbus County Schools kicked off their in-school testing last month, Brunswick County Schools began testing students this week, and Bladen County announced plans before school started to implement a student testing program as well.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

