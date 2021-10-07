Senior Connect
Honor Flight Cape Fear seeking veterans, volunteers for annual trip to D.C.

(AP Photo/J. David Ake)
By WECT Staff and Kim Ratcliff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Honor Flight of the Cape Fear Area (HFCFA) honors WWII, Korea War, and Vietnam War-era Veterans by taking them to Washington, D.C. for an all-expenses-paid day of remembrance and honor, as they visit the memorials and monuments built in their honor.

HFCFA is currently accepting applications for veterans to travel, guardians to escort them, and volunteers. They need over 100 volunteers to make the inaugural flight a success.

The trip is scheduled for April 30, 2022 and includes visits to the following memorials and monuments:

  • WWII Memorial
  • Vietnam War Memorial
  • Korea War Memorial
  • Air Force Memorial
  • Navy Memorial
  • Iwo Jima Memorial
  • U.S. Coast Guard Memorial
  • Arlington National Cemetery with Changing of the Guard
  • The Women in Military Service for American Memorial

For more information on HFCFA and to sign up to help, click here to visit their website.

