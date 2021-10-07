Honor Flight Cape Fear seeking veterans, volunteers for annual trip to D.C.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Honor Flight of the Cape Fear Area (HFCFA) honors WWII, Korea War, and Vietnam War-era Veterans by taking them to Washington, D.C. for an all-expenses-paid day of remembrance and honor, as they visit the memorials and monuments built in their honor.

HFCFA is currently accepting applications for veterans to travel, guardians to escort them, and volunteers. They need over 100 volunteers to make the inaugural flight a success.

The trip is scheduled for April 30, 2022 and includes visits to the following memorials and monuments:

WWII Memorial

Vietnam War Memorial

Korea War Memorial

Air Force Memorial

Navy Memorial

Iwo Jima Memorial

U.S. Coast Guard Memorial

Arlington National Cemetery with Changing of the Guard

The Women in Military Service for American Memorial

For more information on HFCFA and to sign up to help, click here to visit their website.

