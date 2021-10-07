Senior Connect
Friday Night Football Pregame: Week 8

By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -WECT’S Zach Solon and Coastal Preps’ Tim Hower take a look at this week’s high school football games in the Friday Night Football Pregame show.

This week’s games:

THURSDAY

Whiteville at Pender

FRIDAY

South Brunswick at Ashley

New Hanover at Laney

North Brunswick at Hoggard

East Columbus at Trask

Topsail at West Brunswick

West Columbus at South Columbus

