Friday Night Football Pregame: Week 8
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -WECT’S Zach Solon and Coastal Preps’ Tim Hower take a look at this week’s high school football games in the Friday Night Football Pregame show.
This week’s games:
THURSDAY
Whiteville at Pender
FRIDAY
South Brunswick at Ashley
New Hanover at Laney
North Brunswick at Hoggard
East Columbus at Trask
Topsail at West Brunswick
West Columbus at South Columbus
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.