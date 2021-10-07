First Alert Forecast: no tropical storms now, but plenty of tropical moisture

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a disorganized low pressure system north of the Bahamas for a 20% chance of tropical storm development by the weekend. Regardless, plenty of tropical and subtropical moisture will maintain shower and thundershower chances for the Cape Fear Region: your First Alert Forecast places them at 60% for Thursday, 50% for Friday and Saturday, and 30% for Sunday. The risk for flooding and / or severe weather remains low but not quite zero.

Muggy air - a bit more fitting for August and September than October - will help keep temperatures inflated through the period. Nighttime and morning lows ought to be no cooler than the middle 60s to the lower 70s; average is near 60. Also, expect afternoon highs in the near or slightly above-average upper 70s and lower 80s. The jet stream pattern will likely prevent any incursion of crisp, chilly, autumnal air until at least the third or fourth weekend of the month.

