Dredging to start at Ocean Isle Beach in November

Dredging
Dredging(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The U. S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) awarded a $6.67 million contract on September 27 to Norfolk Dredging Company for Coastal Storm Risk Management (CSRM) at Ocean Isle Beach.

The project will include pre- and post-construction surveys, dredging and shaping to replenish the beach erosion.

This beach nourishment project will protect the shoreline from erosion and further storm damage, and, according to a news release, the contract has an option for the USACE to build a beach behind a terminal groin being constructed by the town.

At the end of this project the east end of the island will look drastically different and provide added benefits toward recreation, erosion protection and a potential habitat for sea turtles and nesting shorebirds.

Dredging is scheduled to start November 16, 2021, and is expected to be finished by March 31, 2022.

