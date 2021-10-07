Senior Connect
Bond raised to $1.2 million for suspect in deadly Whiteville crash

Jacob Taylor Sax
Jacob Taylor Sax(Columbus Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A judge has raised the bond for a man charged in connection with a multi-vehicle crash in Whiteville Monday that left two people dead and two others seriously injured.

Jacob Taylor Sax, 25, of Mebane, is charged with two counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and two counts of hit and run resulting in serious injury.

A previous news release from the Whiteville Police Department stated that the crash happened Monday at the intersection of North J.K. Powell Boulevard (U.S. 701 Bypass) and Washington Street.

Kenneth Goben and Javier Pena were both killed in the wreck. Two other passengers were airlifted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center and their conditions are not known.

Sax was initially jailed on a $300,000 bond but that was increased to $1.2 million following his first court appearance on Wednesday.

Whiteville police have released little information regarding the crash but on Thursday added that three other vehicles were involved in the crash, according to a news release.

The crash is still under investigation, the release stated.

