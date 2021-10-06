UNCW women’s basketball team begins new season with ten new players

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The UNCW women’s basketball team is counting down the days to tipoff for the 2021-22 season. Coach Karen Barefoot’s squad welcomes in a group of ten newcomers between transfers and freshmen.

“We want to compete. We want to play,” said Barefoot. “I mean, every time we practice we make the most of it.”

All of Barefoot’s players, both new and returning, have faced adversity through the past two seasons as they played through the pandemic. Now, team members are focused on learning from those challenges and finding winning results on the court.

“It’s been difficult,” said Redshirt Senior Dazia Powell. “But I feel like, at the end of the day, it’s kind of like what I’m here for, is to adjust, to grow, to learn to just get ready for life after college. So I feel like all of that is preparing me for this.”

The Seahawks finished 7-14 last season and 3-10 in CAA conference play, resulting in a second-round exit in the CAA tournament.

The team returns just two starters this season: Powell and Sophomore Mary McMillan. Now, the ten new players will have a chance to bring the team back to a winning record.

“I think this group just clicked,” said Senior Rinnah Green. “This group has great chemistry, I don’t think it’s common for a new group like this to click so well.”

With a combination of returners and new faces, Barefoot and her players have one goal in common: winning.

“I see a lot of great things happening with this group,” Barefoot said. “Our mindset is ‘championship.’”

The team will host Wingate for an exhibition game on October 29. The season officially begins when the Seahawks host Mount Olive on November 10.

