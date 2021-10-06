Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

UNCW women’s basketball team begins new season with ten new players

2021-22 UNCW Women's Basketball Team
2021-22 UNCW Women's Basketball Team(WECT)
By Zach Solon
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The UNCW women’s basketball team is counting down the days to tipoff for the 2021-22 season. Coach Karen Barefoot’s squad welcomes in a group of ten newcomers between transfers and freshmen.

“We want to compete. We want to play,” said Barefoot. “I mean, every time we practice we make the most of it.”

All of Barefoot’s players, both new and returning, have faced adversity through the past two seasons as they played through the pandemic. Now, team members are focused on learning from those challenges and finding winning results on the court.

“It’s been difficult,” said Redshirt Senior Dazia Powell. “But I feel like, at the end of the day, it’s kind of like what I’m here for, is to adjust, to grow, to learn to just get ready for life after college. So I feel like all of that is preparing me for this.”

The Seahawks finished 7-14 last season and 3-10 in CAA conference play, resulting in a second-round exit in the CAA tournament.

The team returns just two starters this season: Powell and Sophomore Mary McMillan. Now, the ten new players will have a chance to bring the team back to a winning record.

“I think this group just clicked,” said Senior Rinnah Green. “This group has great chemistry, I don’t think it’s common for a new group like this to click so well.”

With a combination of returners and new faces, Barefoot and her players have one goal in common: winning.

“I see a lot of great things happening with this group,” Barefoot said. “Our mindset is ‘championship.’”

The team will host Wingate for an exhibition game on October 29. The season officially begins when the Seahawks host Mount Olive on November 10.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RMP is an initiative run at the state level that allows low-income households with seniors,...
SNAP benefits could soon extend to restaurants in more states
For six weeks, 17-year-old Jason Lee and 13-year-old Ayden Baca have undergone surgeries and...
Family struggles after 2 teens fall critically ill with COVID-19
Several law enforcement officers were present and didn’t allow entry to those who were not...
Parents storm the NHC Board of Education building to object to mask mandate
Carr's Academy
Two daycare workers accused of child abuse plead no contest; lawsuit filed against daycare
Intersection where fatal wreck occurred Monday afternoon.
Suspect charged in double fatal Whiteville crash

Latest News

UNCW women’s basketball team begins new season with ten new players
UNCW Women's Basketball team hosts media day
J.J. Redick during his tenure with the Philadelphia 76ers
‘It’s time’: After 15 NBA seasons, guard JJ Redick retires
(Source: UNCW)
Two UNCW soccer players earn CAA honors
ECU gameday prep App. State
ECU ready for the bright lights of opening night against App. State