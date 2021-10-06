UNCW to hold in-person graduation ceremonies in December

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW will hold in-person graduation ceremonies in December.

The university announced Wednesday that the following ceremonies are scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 11, in Trask Coliseum:

9 a.m. - Cameron School of Business & Watson College of Education

1 p.m. - College of Arts and Sciences

5 p.m. - College of Health and Human Services

A news release from UNCW states that graduates must submit proof of vaccination, a previous positive test within 90 days of commencement or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of their ceremony.

“Graduates can receive up to five tickets for their guests,” the news release states. “Guests are required to have a ticket to enter Trask Coliseum. We encourage graduates’ guests to get vaccinated or obtain a negative COVID-19 test result before attending. Graduates and guests will be required to wear a mask or face covering for the entire duration of their ceremony.”

The university also will livestream all ceremonies here.

