UNCW to hold in-person graduation ceremonies in December

UNCW will hold in-person graduation ceremonies in December.

By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW will hold in-person graduation ceremonies in December.

The university announced Wednesday that the following ceremonies are scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 11, in Trask Coliseum:

  • 9 a.m. - Cameron School of Business & Watson College of Education
  • 1 p.m. - College of Arts and Sciences
  • 5 p.m. - College of Health and Human Services

A news release from UNCW states that graduates must submit proof of vaccination, a previous positive test within 90 days of commencement or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of their ceremony.

“Graduates can receive up to five tickets for their guests,” the news release states. “Guests are required to have a ticket to enter Trask Coliseum. We encourage graduates’ guests to get vaccinated or obtain a negative COVID-19 test result before attending. Graduates and guests will be required to wear a mask or face covering for the entire duration of their ceremony.”

The university also will livestream all ceremonies here.

