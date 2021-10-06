Senior Connect
Soldier killed in Fort Bragg crash ID’d as father of 5, recent graduate of Airborne school

Private First Class Patrick J. Hernandez
By Patrick Zarcone, Rodney Overton
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fort Bragg soldier killed in an on-post crash on Monday that also injured four others was identified by Army officials on Wednesday.

The crash was reported around 12:50 p.m. Monday along Butner Road, but no other details about the wreck were released.

Officials said that their thoughts were with the 16th Military Police Brigade.

“This was a tough day here on Fort Bragg,” Col. Joe Buccino, a Fort Bragg spokesman, said in a news release. “It was a tough day for all of us. Our immediate thoughts right now are on the family, the men and women of the 16th Military Police Brigade, and the injured soldiers.”

The soldier who died in the wreck has been identified as Private First Class Patrick J. Hernandez, 30, who was assigned to the 108th Military Police (MP) Company, 503rd MP Battalion, 16th MP Brigade.

“The last few days have been extremely hard for the Enforcer family, especially the 108th MP CO”, said Lt. Col. Andrew Till, commander of 503rd MP Battalion said in Wednesday’s release. “Unfortunately, we lost one of our own in a vehicle accident on post. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Pfc. Hernandez’s family as they grieve the loss of their loved one. The 503rd MP Battalion is grieving as well, and we will honor Pfc. Hernandez’s life and service.”

The 503rd MP Battalion will host a memorial for Pfc. Hernandez in the coming weeks, Fort Bragg officials said.

“Pfc. Hernandez taught me so much in such a short time, and he was always willing to provide advice on fatherhood when he discovered I was soon to become a father,” said Pfc Michael D. Sanders, of 3rd Platoon, 108th MP Company. “He was always available to mentor me and give guidance from his past experiences. I am heartbroken I had such a short time to know such a great individual and a great father.”

Hernandez enlisted into the U.S. Army in August 2020 and served as a Military Policeman and had recently graduated from Airborne school at Fort Benning, Georgia, officials said.

Hernandez was a native of Los Fresnos, Texas, and he is survived by his parents, wife, and his five children, the release said.

The wreck remains under investigation.

