Shooting suspect captured after foot chase, Wilmington police say

Joshua Sean Allen
Joshua Sean Allen(WPD)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man wanted in connection with a recent shooting in Wilmington was caught following a foot chase Tuesday night, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

A news release states that task force members with the Wilmington Police Department and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office were in the 700 block of South Tenth Street around 9:50 p.m. when they spotted the shooting suspect and attempted to detain him.

The man, identified as 31-year-old Joshua Sean Allen, ran from law enforcement but was later taken into custody without incident. Officers found a handgun next to a shed in the same area where police say Allen dropped something.

Police say Allen was being sought in connection with a shooting on Oct. 1 where he allegedly broke into a house in the 500 block of North 30th Street and got into a verbal altercation with the residents. Allen left but returned and fired several shots into the home, police said.

No injuries were reported in that shooting but it did damage the home.

Allen is charged with the following:

  • Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill
  • Breaking or entering
  • Discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling
  • Injury to personal property
  • Carrying a concealed weapon
  • Possession of a firearm by a felon
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Resist/delay/obstruct an officer
  • Felony probation violation (two counts)

He’s currently in the New Hanover County Jail under no bond.

