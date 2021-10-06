Shooting suspect captured after foot chase, Wilmington police say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man wanted in connection with a recent shooting in Wilmington was caught following a foot chase Tuesday night, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

A news release states that task force members with the Wilmington Police Department and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office were in the 700 block of South Tenth Street around 9:50 p.m. when they spotted the shooting suspect and attempted to detain him.

The man, identified as 31-year-old Joshua Sean Allen, ran from law enforcement but was later taken into custody without incident. Officers found a handgun next to a shed in the same area where police say Allen dropped something.

Police say Allen was being sought in connection with a shooting on Oct. 1 where he allegedly broke into a house in the 500 block of North 30th Street and got into a verbal altercation with the residents. Allen left but returned and fired several shots into the home, police said.

No injuries were reported in that shooting but it did damage the home.

Allen is charged with the following:

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill

Breaking or entering

Discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling

Injury to personal property

Carrying a concealed weapon

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Possession of marijuana

Resist/delay/obstruct an officer

Felony probation violation (two counts)

He’s currently in the New Hanover County Jail under no bond.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.