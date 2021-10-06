S.C. man arrested in Wilmington sting pleads guilty to prostituting 18-year-old victim

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A South Carolina man is headed to prison after he pleaded guilty to prostituting an 18-year-old woman throughout the South, including multiple times in Wilmington.

Enrique Tyreek Williams was sentenced Wednesday to 90 months in prison on sex trafficking charges and is required to pay the victim $5,600 in restitution, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of North Carolina.

Prosecutors say Williams, 23, met the victim, who was homeless at the time, and allowed her to live with him, slowly isolating her from family and friends. He then revealed his plans to have her prostitute for him. Prosecutors say the victim agreed, fearing violence and feeling like she had no other choice.

Williams then took the victim on prostitution trips to South Carolina, Georgia, and North Carolina — specifically to Wilmington eight times — in the summer and fall of 2018.

During their short time together, prosecutors say Williams assaulted the victim at least 20 times. In one such assault, Williams dragged the victim by her hair through their house and violently attacked her in front of several eyewitnesses. He recorded the attack on his phone.

During a trip to Wilmington on Oct. 17, 2018, Williams was caught in a undercover sting and the victim rescued.

