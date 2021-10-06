Rouzer joins NC Delegation pressing for answers on Afghanistan crisis and Americans left behind

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Congressman David Rouzer (NC-07) joined Congressman Richard Hudson (NC-08), U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) and members of the North Carolina congressional delegation on a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken this week regarding the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan and Americans left behind.

In the letter, the members highlight the Biden administration’s withdrawal, which cost the lives of two North Carolina-connected service members among others. Additionally, they ask the State Department for detailed answers about how many Americans are still left in Afghanistan, who the 124,000 people evacuated from Afghanistan were, and when Congress will receive updates about Special Immigrant Visa applicants.

”[We] have become increasingly concerned with the State Department’s lack of strategy to secure the safety of American citizens and Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) holders and applicants left behind in now Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. Because of the chaos of the evacuation, many of these people remain in danger, and the United States has little capacity to properly vet and transfer these people quickly and safely,” wrote the delegation members. “[We] ask that the State Department provide immediate assistance and a clear plan to secure the safety of those left behind.”

In addition to Rep. Rouzer, Rep. Hudson, and Sen. Tillis, the letter was signed by Sen. Richard Burr and Reps. Virginia Foxx, Patrick McHenry, Dan Bishop, Madison Cawthorn, Greg Murphy, and Ted Budd. The entire letter can be found here.

Many members have continued to dispute claims by the State Department that “around 100″ American citizens and residents remain in Afghanistan. More than one month since President Biden withdrew from Afghanistan, Rep. Hudson’s office alone still has 56 citizens and residents on the ground needing evacuation, along with nearly 1,600 other Afghan SIV holders and allies for which he has initiated inquiries to the State Department.

