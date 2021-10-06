Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Oktoberfest nightmare: Semi dumps beer along Wisconsin interstate

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the rollover happened shortly after 9 a.m. CT and took...
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the rollover happened shortly after 9 a.m. CT and took nearly six hours to clean up.(Wisconsin State Patrol)
By Samantha Nitz and Ed Payne
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIXTON, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) – Beer lovers shed more than a few tears Wednesday after a semitruck loaded with Leinenkugel Oktoberfest brew tipped over in west-central Wisconsin, WEAU reported

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the rollover happened shortly after 9 a.m. CT and took nearly six hours to clean up along the eastbound side of Interstate 94 near Hixton, about 40 miles southeast of Eau Claire.

The Wisconsin State Patrol re-opened the right lane of I-94 at 2:57 p.m.

The truck driver, who suffered minor injuries, was cited for inattentive driving. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2021 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RMP is an initiative run at the state level that allows low-income households with seniors,...
SNAP benefits could soon extend to restaurants in more states
For six weeks, 17-year-old Jason Lee and 13-year-old Ayden Baca have undergone surgeries and...
Family struggles after 2 teens fall critically ill with COVID-19
Several law enforcement officers were present and didn’t allow entry to those who were not...
Parents storm the NHC Board of Education building to object to mask mandate
Carr's Academy
Two daycare workers accused of child abuse plead no contest; lawsuit filed against daycare
Intersection where fatal wreck occurred Monday afternoon.
Suspect charged in double fatal Whiteville crash

Latest News

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona visited Locust Lane Elementary School in Eau Claire,...
Troubled student loan forgiveness program gets an overhaul
The U.S. Education Department announces a major student debt forgiveness overhaul.
Education Department announces overhaul to student loan forgiveness program
During the early phase of COVID-19 restrictions, spouses and family members were denied...
NC Senate passes “No Patient Left Alone Act”
A bear was caught on camera snacking on a pumpkin in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
Caught on camera: Bear seen snacking on a pumpkin in Gatlinburg
Enrique Tyreek Williams
S.C. man arrested in Wilmington sting pleads guilty to prostituting 18-year-old victim