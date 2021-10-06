Senior Connect
NC Senate passes “No Patient Left Alone Act”

During the early phase of COVID-19 restrictions, spouses and family members were denied compassionate care visits, and many died alone.
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Senate passed the “No Patient Left Alone Act” Wednesday which requires healthcare facilities to follow federal visitation guidelines and creates visitation rights for patients.

During the early phase of the COVID-19 pandemic when stringent restrictions were in place in healthcare facilities that prevented access by visitors, many people died alone.

Senate Bill 191 creates mandatory visitation rights for patients in hospitals, nursing homes, assisted living, and hospice care facilities.

Violation of these visitation rights would result in facilities being fined $500 per day for each incident.

State Senator Michael Lee sponsored the bill earlier in 2021.

North Carolina Senate bill would require hospitals, nursing homes to allow visitors during emergencies

The bill passed with a 49-0 bipartisan vote and will be presented to Governor Roy Cooper for his signature.

