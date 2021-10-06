Memorial vases reported stolen from Pender County cemetery

ROCKY POINT, N.C. (WECT) - Law enforcement in Pender County is looking into reports of items taken from several gravesites.

When you think of the term “grave robbery,” it conjures images of the 1800′s and old timey headstones, but its still a problem today.

“Its sickening.. there’s a special place for people like that,” said Faye Clark.

The Pender County native’s father, grandparents, uncles and aunts are buried at Riley’s Creek Memorial Cemetery.

When she visited Sunday, she discovered the metal vases were missing from her relative’s graves.

“My husband and I went to change the flowers for fall and we noticed when we pulled the flowers up, the vases were gone… we got to looking around and it’s more than just two of ours… there was four of ours and several other families gone,” said Clark.

She’s counted about a dozen gravesites where the bases have been tampered with at Riley’s Creek Memorial Cemetery alone.

The vases range from bronze, copper and brass and run about $200 to replace.

“It made me cry… they have been here 20 years or more and nothing like this has ever happened… its just devastating,” added Clark.

Riley’s Creek may not be the only cemetery hit either. Detectives have been made aware of another cemetery in the county experiencing this as well.

Clark is urging others in the area to check their family’s plots and report anything missing.

“The more it gets out the better…. maybe it would scare some people not into messing with the dead,” said Clark.

