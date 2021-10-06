Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: seasonably warm and steamy, tropics settle down

By Claire Fry
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this hump day! Your First Alert Forecast opens with another ending of a unseasonably warm, muggy day across the Cape Fear Region. Balmy onshore breezes will continue to nurture cloud development and support isolated pop-up showers and thundershowers but, like the last couple of days, most times and places ought to be dry.

Your First Alert Forecast in the longer-range begins with medium odds for showers and thundershowers for the late-week and early-weekend time frame. Unfortunately for cool weather fans, the jet stream pattern favors zero intrusions of classically crisp, autumn air: expect daily high temperatures mainly in the upper 70s and lower 80s and nighttime readings mainly in the upper 60s and lower 70s well into next week.

On Tuesday, Hurricane Sam morphed into a beastly post-tropical - or cold-core - storm over the chilly North Atlantic waters near Greenland. The National Hurricane Center gauges the odds for new tropical storm development with a broad Bahamian disturbance at 10% by the end of the week. So, for now, there are no active, named tropical systems anywhere in the Atlantic Basin and, certainly: no definable Carolina threats!

Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Remember: you can customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days anytime you like with your WECT Weather App.

Please stay vigilant and prepared for any hazards the tail-end of Atlantic Hurricane Season might bring: wect.com/hurricane.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RMP is an initiative run at the state level that allows low-income households with seniors,...
SNAP benefits could soon extend to restaurants in more states
For six weeks, 17-year-old Jason Lee and 13-year-old Ayden Baca have undergone surgeries and...
Family struggles after 2 teens fall critically ill with COVID-19
Several law enforcement officers were present and didn’t allow entry to those who were not...
Parents storm the NHC Board of Education building to object to mask mandate
Carr's Academy
Two daycare workers accused of child abuse plead no contest; lawsuit filed against daycare
Intersection where fatal wreck occurred Monday afternoon.
Two die in fatal wreck at Whiteville intersection

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. afternoon, Oct. 6, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. afternoon, Oct. 6, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. afternoon, Oct. 6, 2021
First Alert Forecast: somewhat unsettled at home, settled in the tropics
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. morning, Oct. 6, 2021...
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. morning, Oct. 6, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast for Tue. evening Oct. 5, 2021.
First Alert Forecast: increasing storm odds, warm and humid