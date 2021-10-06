First Alert Forecast: seasonably warm and steamy, tropics settle down

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this hump day! Your First Alert Forecast opens with another ending of a unseasonably warm, muggy day across the Cape Fear Region. Balmy onshore breezes will continue to nurture cloud development and support isolated pop-up showers and thundershowers but, like the last couple of days, most times and places ought to be dry.

Your First Alert Forecast in the longer-range begins with medium odds for showers and thundershowers for the late-week and early-weekend time frame. Unfortunately for cool weather fans, the jet stream pattern favors zero intrusions of classically crisp, autumn air: expect daily high temperatures mainly in the upper 70s and lower 80s and nighttime readings mainly in the upper 60s and lower 70s well into next week.

On Tuesday, Hurricane Sam morphed into a beastly post-tropical - or cold-core - storm over the chilly North Atlantic waters near Greenland. The National Hurricane Center gauges the odds for new tropical storm development with a broad Bahamian disturbance at 10% by the end of the week. So, for now, there are no active, named tropical systems anywhere in the Atlantic Basin and, certainly: no definable Carolina threats!

Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Remember: you can customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days anytime you like with your WECT Weather App.

Please stay vigilant and prepared for any hazards the tail-end of Atlantic Hurricane Season might bring: wect.com/hurricane.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.