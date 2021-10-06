City of Wilmington unveils designs for Riverlights fire station

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A fire station soon will be coming to the Riverlights community.

On Wednesday, the City of Wilmington unveiled the designs for Fire Station 6 at a gathering at the Del Webb Clubhouse.

The new buildings have been designed in accordance with the Riverlights Community Design Guidelines.

This fire station will serve the Riverlights community, the Echo Farms community and a portion of Independence Blvd.

