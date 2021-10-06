City Council approves over $6 million to improve road surfaces, rubber stamps rezoning for two developments

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A paving company justified the need to spend $6,123,858 to facilitate pavement improvements for over 150 lane-miles of roads across the city at a meeting Tuesday night.

The project is part of the Capital Roadway Improvement Plan.

Representatives of Highland Paving Company, LLC of Fayetteville identified three different paving solutions that will be implemented depending on the condition of the roads in need of repair.

A coating, described as “sunscreen for asphalt,” was said to be the best option for 82 lane-miles of roads needing rejuvenation, costing $1.50 per square yard.

Around 55 lane-miles of mostly residential streets will be repaired with a slurry seal at a cost of $3.25 per square yard.

The most expensive fix — resurfacing — will be necessary for about 28 lane-miles of mostly larger streets with immediate need, at a cost of $16-$35 per square yard.

City Council voted unanimously to approve the resolution to move forward with the contract for the streets rehabilitation program.

Rezoning and ordinances

Two of the three rezoning ordinances were approved by the city.

Unanimous approval was given for just over six acres of land, which was the former site of Neuwirth Motors, off S. College Road to be rezoned from Regional Business use to Urban Mixed-Use Development. Council also voted to waive the second reading.

The proposed development next to the former K-Mart will include 298 residential units, 15,000 square feet of retail, a 364-space parking deck, and 94 surface parking spaces and will incorporate a streetscape design with stoops, sidewalks, and vegetation buffers. Pedestrian signals will be added at the nearby traffic lights to improve foot access to the nearby grocery store across S. College Road.

Approval was also given for the rezoning of a former Budgetel Inn property of close to eight acres of land on Market Street close to N. Kerr Avenue from Regional Business to Multiple-Family High-Density use for the provision of a 234-unit apartment complex.

The developer’s intention is to repurpose the existing structure to convert the 224-room hotel into 234 single or two-person apartments with 10% of the units (23) designated for affordable housing. A motion to wave the second reading was also approved.

The third one — the rezoning of 1.9 acres of land off Masonboro Loop Road near the fire station to multi-family low-density to allow for a 16-unit town home development was tabled for further discussion. Several people from the nearby neighborhood spoke against the proposal.

Additionally, an ordinance to appropriate $250,000 for a grant to support the development of Eden Village of Wilmington passed unanimously. The funds, which will be used to offset some of the infrastructure costs, will be redirected from the sale of Optimist Park once that sale is finalized.

