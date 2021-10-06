Candidates for mayor and town council in Oak Island discuss important issues in forum

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - With early voting in the November Municipal Elections set to begin on Thursday, October 14, candidates running for mayor and town council in Oak Island gathered for a pair of forums Tuesday night organized by the League of Women Voters of the Lower Cape Fear.

In the first forum, incumbent Mayor Ken Thomas and challenger Liz White answered questions submitted by residents to the LWV. Among the issues they discussed were beach renourishment and a proposed assessment for rebuilding the beaches, improving the appearance of the town’s commercial district, and whether the candidates felt the town’s ordinances are properly enforced.

In the second forum, seven candidates running for town council seats shared their views on the same issues. There are two open four-year seats on the ballot in 2021. Incumbents John Bach and Loman Scott are running for re-election, and they are challenged by Charles Farley, Mark Martin and Lynn McDowell. Two candidates are also running for the unexpired term seat on council: Bill Craft and Charles McWells. The winner of that race will serve until 2023.

You can watch the forums on the Town of Oak Island’s website by clicking here.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

