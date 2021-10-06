Senior Connect
Bladen Co. woman wins first $2 million prize in Grand Money scratch-off game

(Source: NC Education Lottery)
(Source: NC Education Lottery)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A Bladen County woman became the first winner of the $2 million top prize in the Grand Money scratch-off game.

Vertis McKoy, of Clarkton, purchased her $20 ticket from Smoker Friendly store on South Poplar Street in Elizabethtown. She claimed her prize at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Monday.

“She had the option of taking the $2 million as an annuity of $100,000 a year over 20 years, or a lump sum of $1.2 million,” lottery officials said in a news release. “She chose the lump sum of $1.2 million and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $849,006.”

