Baby found with 3 bodies at N.C. hotel; death investigation underway

By Jeff Reeves
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 9:57 AM EDT
DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) – A baby was found with three bodies Tuesday at a hotel near downtown Dunn.

The bodies were found at the Seven Day Motor Inn located at the intersection of E. Cumberland Street and N. Wilmington Avenue, Interim Police Chief Clark White said.

The child, whose age was not released, appears to be OK but is being evaluated at a local hospital, White said.

The hotel owner said a woman and her child had been living in the room for about a year but had stopped paying rent recently.

Family members of that tenant arrived at the hotel around noon and couldn’t get an answer after knocking on the door.

Dunn police believe drug overdoses are to blame but said a death investigation is underway.

The story will be updated as it develops.

