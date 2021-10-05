Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

WPD seeks hit-and-run suspect who injured motorcyclist

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Detectives with the Wilmington Police Department are asking for the public’s help to track down a suspect wanted in connection with a hit-and-run in August that left a motorcyclist injured.

According to a Facebook post by the police department, the victim was riding a motorcycle along Independence Boulevard on Aug. 31 when they were struck by a black SUV near Ashton Drive around 10 a.m.

The driver of the SUV then drove away from the scene, witnesses told police.

The victim sustained injuries and was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment.

If you have any information, contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3600 or Ofc. M. Cosby at 910-765-0703.

HIT AND RUN INFORMATION NEEDED! Hit and Run Felony: The incident occurred on 08/31/2021 at approximately 10:00 AM on...

Posted by Wilmington, NC Police Department on Tuesday, October 5, 2021

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany Marie Weimer
UPDATE: Wilmington PD locate 25-year-old woman previously missing
Intersection where fatal wreck occurred Monday afternoon.
Two die in fatal wreck at Whiteville intersection
A business and a home were destroyed in a massive fire at a veterinary hospital for horses in...
Massive fire destroys N.C. horse veterinary hospital, owner’s home
Mark Timothy Sykes, 49, was charged with first-degree murder Monday in the death of Jennifer...
Bladenboro man charged in wife’s murder 14 years after she was shot
An armed robbery at Fowler Jewelry store is under investigation.
Whiteville Police respond to armed robbery at jewelry store

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. records 2,700+ new COVID-19 cases, percent-positive is 9.4%
Melissa Tobarsalas
Onslow County woman charged with killing roommate
Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold in Sunset Beach
Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold in Sunset Beach
FILE -- Cast member Simu Liu arrives at the premiere of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten...
‘One True Loves’ starring ‘Shang-Chi’ actor Simu Liu to film in Wilmington next week