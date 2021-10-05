WPD seeks hit-and-run suspect who injured motorcyclist

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Detectives with the Wilmington Police Department are asking for the public’s help to track down a suspect wanted in connection with a hit-and-run in August that left a motorcyclist injured.

According to a Facebook post by the police department, the victim was riding a motorcycle along Independence Boulevard on Aug. 31 when they were struck by a black SUV near Ashton Drive around 10 a.m.

The driver of the SUV then drove away from the scene, witnesses told police.

The victim sustained injuries and was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment.

If you have any information, contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3600 or Ofc. M. Cosby at 910-765-0703.

