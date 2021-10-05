Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Wilmington area educators call for higher pay for substitute teachers

The NHCAE wants money from federal COVID relief funds to be used to address low wages and...
The NHCAE wants money from federal COVID relief funds to be used to address low wages and staffing shortages
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington area educators held a press conference outside the NHC Board of Education building Tuesday afternoon to address the critical shortage of substitute teachers in the region.

Ahead of the New Hanover County Board of Education’s Tuesday evening meeting, Wilmington area public educators and members of the New Hanover County Association of Educators (NHCAE) gathered to call on the board members to take swift action to consider higher pay for substitute teachers to help relieve educator burnout.

Members of the NHCAE group said in a news release ahead of the press conference that teachers are doing double duty:

New Hanover Co. Schools are routinely not able to find enough substitute teachers to fill in for educators who are ill, quarantined, or out on leave. The result is teachers forced to cover other classes during their planning periods, teaching assistants pulled from classes where they are needed, and students getting short-changed on the education they deserve.

The NHCAE wants money from federal COVID relief funds to be used to address low wages and staffing shortages.

Educators are calling for three steps to alleviate the substitute teacher shortage in New Hanover County.

  1. Increase substitute teacher pay to $125 per day for licensed substitute teachers and $100 per day for unlicensed substitute teachers.
  2. Compensate any educator with $60 for every additional class they are asked to cover.
  3. Provide education support professionals with a living wage by guaranteeing a $17 / hour minimum base pay.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany Marie Weimer
UPDATE: Wilmington PD locate 25-year-old woman previously missing
For six weeks, 17-year-old Jason Lee and 13-year-old Ayden Baca have undergone surgeries and...
Family struggles after 2 teens fall critically ill with COVID-19
Intersection where fatal wreck occurred Monday afternoon.
Two die in fatal wreck at Whiteville intersection
A business and a home were destroyed in a massive fire at a veterinary hospital for horses in...
Massive fire destroys N.C. horse veterinary hospital, owner’s home
Mark Timothy Sykes, 49, was charged with first-degree murder Monday in the death of Jennifer...
Bladenboro man charged in wife’s murder 14 years after she was shot

Latest News

A group of people tried to storm the Board of Education building to gain access to the meeting...
Parents storm the NHC Board of Education building to object to mask mandate
When it comes to a heart attack, time is not on your side. In fact, the quality of care you...
Brunswick County EMS implements life-saving CPR devices in every ambulance
Art supplies
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants large murals to inspire students to be kind to one another
The lot that used to be the Everybody’s Supermarket on Greenfield Street will soon be the new...
City of Wilmington pledges $200,000 to organizations tackling food insecurity