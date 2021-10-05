Senior Connect
Volvo recalls older cars; air bag inflators can explode

FILE - This Feb. 6, 2020, file photo shows the Volvo logo in the lobby of the Volvo corporate...
FILE - This Feb. 6, 2020, file photo shows the Volvo logo in the lobby of the Volvo corporate headquarters in Brussels. Swedish automaker Volvo said Monday, Oct. 4,2021 it plans to raise at least 25 billion kroner ($2.9 billion) by selling shares to fund its electric vehicle transformation strategy. Volvo and its parent company, Chinese carmaker Geely, have applied to hold an initial public offering on the Nasdaq Stockholm.(AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — Volvo is recalling nearly 260,000 older cars in the U.S. because the front driver’s air bag can explode and send shrapnel into the cabin.

The recall is in addition to one from November of 2020, which was done after an unidentified U.S. driver was killed.

The latest recall covers S80 sedans from 2001 to 2006 and S60s from 2001 through 2009.

The problem is similar to widespread trouble with air bag inflators made by Takata. The company used volatile ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to inflate the air bags.

The Volvo inflators were made by ZF/TRW and do not use ammonium nitrate. But the propellant can still deteriorate and explode with too much force.

Dealers will replace inflators with new ones. Owners will get letters starting Nov. 29.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

