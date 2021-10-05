Senior Connect
Suspect charged in double fatal Whiteville crash

Intersection where fatal wreck occurred Monday afternoon.
Intersection where fatal wreck occurred Monday afternoon.(Hal Lowder)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been charged in connection with a multi-vehicle crash in Whiteville Monday that left two people dead and two others seriously injured.

Jacob Taylor Sax, 25, of Mebane, was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with two counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and two counts of hit and run resulting in serious injury.

According to a previous news release from the Whiteville Police Department, the crash happened at the intersection of North J.K. Powell Boulevard (U.S. 701 Bypass) and Washington Street.

Kenneth Goben and Javier Pena were both killed in the wreck. Two other passengers were airlifted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center and their conditions are not known.

No other details about the wreck have been provided.

Sax is currently in the Columbus County Detention Center under a $300,000 bond. His first court appearance on the charges is set for Wednesday.

Jacob Taylor Sax
Jacob Taylor Sax(Columbus Co. Sheriff's Office)

