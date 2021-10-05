Senior Connect
Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold in Sunset Beach

North Carolina PowerBall
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina had four winners in last night’s Powerball, with one ticket sold in Brunswick County.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, one of the tickets worth $100,000 was sold in Sunset Beach.

The name of the individual who won the prize, in addition to the name of the store where the ticket was bought, has not yet been released.

The other $100,000 ticket was sold in Charlotte. Two additional winners took home $50,000 each with tickets sold in the towns of Williamston and Pleasant Hill.

The ticket that won the $700 million jackpot was sold in California.

Powerball says the jackpot reached $699.8 million by the time of the drawing, which is the fifth largest in Powerball history and seventh largest in U.S. history. The lump sum option Monday was at $496 million.

Five other tickets matched all five white balls to win a $1 million prize. Two were sold in Massachusetts and the other three in Arizona, Florida and Virginia. One ticket sold in Tennessee won a $2 million prize.

Prior to the win, the Powerball had been rolling over for months, with the jackpot last hit in June.

