Parents storm the NHC Board of Education building to object to mask mandate

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Parents stormed the New Hanover County Board of Education building to object to the current mask mandate imposed on schools.

A group of people tried to storm the door to gain access to the meeting that was set to begin at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Several law enforcement officers were present and didn’t allow entry because many were not wearing masks.

Despite objections, people not wearing masks were not allowed entry.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.