Onslow County woman charged with killing roommate

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman has been charged with killing her roommate.

Onslow County deputies arrested 44-year-old Melissa Tobarsalas, of Jacksonville, after they were called early Monday morning to a home in Midway Park and found 68-year-old James Nuell dead.

An investigation found Tobarsalas and Nuell got into a fight. Deputies say the two lived at the same home but were not in a relationship.

In a press release, the sheriff’s office says the official cause of death has not been officially confirmed, but the preliminary cause appears to be blunt force trauma.

Deputies say Tobarsalas is jailed with no bond. Her first court appearance is on Oct. 5th.

Anyone with information about death should call the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273 under the case number 2021011920.

