‘One True Loves’ starring ‘Shang-Chi’ actor Simu Liu to film in Wilmington next week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Another film project is expected to kickoff in Wilmington beginning next week.

According to permits released by the city of Wilmington on Tuesday, crews with “One True Loves” will film scenes on Monday, Oct. 11, of a family welcoming home a loved one, who has been missing, with a news crew covering the reunion in the front yard.

The filming will take place in the 1900 block of South Live Oak Parkway from 6 a.m to 8:30 p.m. South Live Oak Parkway, between Gillette Drive and Canterbury Road, will be closed during filming, but all residents and guests will have access in and out, as needed.

“One True Loves” is the film adaption of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s best-selling novel of the same name and stars Simu Liu (”Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”), Phillip Soo (”Hamilton,” “Over the Moon”), and Luke Bracey (”Little Fires Everywhere,” “Hacksaw Ridge,” “The Best of Me”).

According to Deadline, the film tells a moving love story about a woman unexpectedly forced to choose between the husband she has long thought dead and the fiancé who finally has brought her back to life.

It’s expected to be released some time in 2022.

“One True Loves” would bring the total number of active film projects in the Port City to six. The others are “Our Kind of People,” “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” “Florida Man,” “Echoes,” and “Breakwater.”

“George and Tammy” and planned reshoots for “Along for the Ride” are listed as in pre-production in Wilmington.

