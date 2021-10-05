Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Newborn Budweiser Clydesdale named Eminem

By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONVILLE, Mo. (CNN) - Meet Eminem, Budweiser’s newest Clydesdale.

Anheuser-Busch announced his birth last month at Warm Springs Ranch in Boonville, Missouri, the breeding and training facility for the Budweiser Clydesdales.

His name is spelled the same as the rapper Eminem but after the first initials of his mom and dad, Marcie and Myles.

He’ll have to undergo years of training before he can even try out to join the Budweiser Clydesdales traveling team.

By then, he could be about 6-feet tall at the shoulders and weigh as much as 2,000 pounds.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany Marie Weimer
UPDATE: Wilmington PD locate 25-year-old woman previously missing
Intersection where fatal wreck occurred Monday afternoon.
Two die in fatal wreck at Whiteville intersection
A business and a home were destroyed in a massive fire at a veterinary hospital for horses in...
Massive fire destroys N.C. horse veterinary hospital, owner’s home
Mark Timothy Sykes, 49, was charged with first-degree murder Monday in the death of Jennifer...
Bladenboro man charged in wife’s murder 14 years after she was shot
An armed robbery at Fowler Jewelry store is under investigation.
Whiteville Police respond to armed robbery at jewelry store

Latest News

In this handout photo released by Roscosmos, actress Yulia Peresild, left, director Klim...
Russian film crew in orbit to make first movie in space
North Carolina PowerBall
Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold in Sunset Beach
Frances Haugen, a former Facebook data scientist, has come forward with a wide-ranging...
Ex-Facebook employee brings sharp criticisms to Congress
FILE - AstraZeneca is asking the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorize the emergency...
AstraZeneca asks FDA to authorize COVID antibody treatment
According to a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services report published Tuesday,...
39,000 senior lives saved by COVID vaccines, government says