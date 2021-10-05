Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Historic Wilmington Foundation founder dies

Elizabeth and her late husband, Thomas Wright, Jr., were instrumental in founding the Historic...
Elizabeth and her late husband, Thomas Wright, Jr., were instrumental in founding the Historic Wilmington Foundation in 1966(HWF)
By Frances Weller
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One of the founding members of the Historic Wilmington Foundation died last week. Elizabeth Wright passed away Friday.

In 1966, Thomas and Elizabeth Wright had a vision for downtown Wilmington — to preserve the historical homes. They, along with a small group of citizens, joined forces and created the Historic Wilmington Foundation.

On Monday, the Historic Wilmington Foundation issued a press release.

“Elizabeth’s efforts inspired Wilmington to cherish its built history and imagine new uses for old buildings,” the press release said. “Elizabeth helped to revitalize Wilmington upon the guiding principle of historic preservation, and her memory lives on in the thriving downtown we see today. We shall miss Elizabeth dearly, and on behalf of our entire membership, the Historic Wilmington Foundation sends its deepest condolences to the Wright family for their loss.”

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany Marie Weimer
Wilmington PD searching for missing 25-year-old woman
A business and a home were destroyed in a massive fire at a veterinary hospital for horses in...
Massive fire destroys N.C. horse veterinary hospital, owner’s home
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Abductor David Henderson is pictured on the left and the missing girl, Allison Henderson, is...
Missing North Carolina 11-year-old found safe
Mark Timothy Sykes, 49, was charged with first-degree murder Monday in the death of Jennifer...
Bladenboro man charged in wife’s murder 14 years after she was shot

Latest News

Kira Bigwood reading her newly published book 'Secret, Secret Agent Guy.'
Wilmington native hopes to inspire others after publishing new children’s book
Surfers at Wrightsville Beach.
Surfing event at Wrightsville Beach brings young athletes and professionals together
Katrina Adams
Former USTA President Katrina Adams coming to Wilmington for book signing, tennis clinic
Teacher needs educational kits to help students “Excel, Explore, Engineer!”
Community Classroom: Teacher seeks funding for STEM kits