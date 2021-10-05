Historic Wilmington Foundation founder dies

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One of the founding members of the Historic Wilmington Foundation died last week. Elizabeth Wright passed away Friday.

In 1966, Thomas and Elizabeth Wright had a vision for downtown Wilmington — to preserve the historical homes. They, along with a small group of citizens, joined forces and created the Historic Wilmington Foundation.

On Monday, the Historic Wilmington Foundation issued a press release.

“Elizabeth’s efforts inspired Wilmington to cherish its built history and imagine new uses for old buildings,” the press release said. “Elizabeth helped to revitalize Wilmington upon the guiding principle of historic preservation, and her memory lives on in the thriving downtown we see today. We shall miss Elizabeth dearly, and on behalf of our entire membership, the Historic Wilmington Foundation sends its deepest condolences to the Wright family for their loss.”

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.