Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Grey Poupon introduces white wine infused with mustard seeds

The wine, best served chilled, features hints of spice and citrus with floral characteristics.
The wine, best served chilled, features hints of spice and citrus with floral characteristics.(Business Wire)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - In an effort to make lunch feel like a feast, Grey Poupon is selling a limited-edition white wine.

According to Kraft Heinz, La Moutarde Vin is the first-ever white wine infused with Grey Poupon mustard seeds.

The wine, best served chilled, features hints of spice and citrus with floral characteristics. Kraft Heinz says it’s a celebration of the white wine used in the Grey Poupon Dijon recipe.

They say it’s a way to spice up any lunch and is a perfect pairing with sandwiches or charcuterie boards.

“Here at Grey Poupon, we want lunch to feel worthy of savoring again. That’s why we crafted the concept of a limited-edition white wine that’s perfect for those who want to take back lunch and make every meal an opportunity to treat yourself,” said Danielle Coopersmith, brand manager for Sandwich Enhancers at Kraft Heinz.

La Moutarde Vin costs $30 for a standard bottle that comes with a jar of Grey Poupon.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany Marie Weimer
UPDATE: Wilmington PD locate 25-year-old woman previously missing
For six weeks, 17-year-old Jason Lee and 13-year-old Ayden Baca have undergone surgeries and...
Family struggles after 2 teens fall critically ill with COVID-19
Intersection where fatal wreck occurred Monday afternoon.
Two die in fatal wreck at Whiteville intersection
A business and a home were destroyed in a massive fire at a veterinary hospital for horses in...
Massive fire destroys N.C. horse veterinary hospital, owner’s home
Mark Timothy Sykes, 49, was charged with first-degree murder Monday in the death of Jennifer...
Bladenboro man charged in wife’s murder 14 years after she was shot

Latest News

The lot that used to be the Everybody’s Supermarket on Greenfield Street will soon be the new...
City of Wilmington pledges $200,000 to organizations tackling food insecurity
Biden pushes agenda as debt battle looms
Biden pushes agenda as debt battle looms
RMP is an initiative run at the state level that allows low-income households with seniors,...
SNAP benefits could soon extend to restaurants in more states
The spill sent up to 126,000 gallons of heavy crude into the ocean off Huntington Beach,...
Officials: California oil pipeline split, apparently dragged
President Joe Biden pitches his economic agenda in Michigan as progress stalls on Capitol Hill.
Biden pushes plans as key to keep US from ‘losing our edge’