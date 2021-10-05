Get Fit with 6: October Challenge
Concentrating on your core
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This month we have another great core challenge and using a mat, we took the exercises outside again. Personal trainer Amy Stewart shows us several exercises that work your obliques, as well as your shoulders and glutes.
Side Plank Dips
Get on your side with your elbow on the mat
Feet should be on top of each other
One arm in the air and dip the hip down to the mat
Go back to plank and dip again
If planking on your elbow hurts extend to a full arm plank
If you have trouble balancing out your top foot in front of your other foot, flat on the mat
Two pump pulse bicycles
Lay on your back
Bring knees, elbows behind your head
Keep feet flexed
Pull right knee to opposite elbow with one, two count
Back to center
Pull left knee to opposite elbow with one, two count
Squat opposite elbow to knee
Standing in squat position with feet shoulder width apart
Arms up, bent, with fists by your face
Squat down
Come up touching right knee with left elbow
Squat down
Come up with left knee with right elbow
Weekend exercises
Ballers
Bend down like you’re picking up a basketball
Come up and motion hands like you would throwing the ball into a basket
Football Speeders
Slight squat with feet close together
Hands close to chest
Quickly run in place
Star Jacks
Similar to jumping jack
Cross hands above your and again below the knees
Each of this month’s exercises will be repetitions increasing each day
