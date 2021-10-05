WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This month we have another great core challenge and using a mat, we took the exercises outside again. Personal trainer Amy Stewart shows us several exercises that work your obliques, as well as your shoulders and glutes.

Side Plank Dips

Get on your side with your elbow on the mat

Feet should be on top of each other

One arm in the air and dip the hip down to the mat

Go back to plank and dip again

If planking on your elbow hurts extend to a full arm plank

If you have trouble balancing out your top foot in front of your other foot, flat on the mat

Two pump pulse bicycles

Lay on your back

Bring knees, elbows behind your head

Keep feet flexed

Pull right knee to opposite elbow with one, two count

Back to center

Pull left knee to opposite elbow with one, two count

Squat opposite elbow to knee

Standing in squat position with feet shoulder width apart

Arms up, bent, with fists by your face

Squat down

Come up touching right knee with left elbow

Squat down

Come up with left knee with right elbow

Weekend exercises

Ballers

Bend down like you’re picking up a basketball

Come up and motion hands like you would throwing the ball into a basket

Football Speeders

Slight squat with feet close together

Hands close to chest

Quickly run in place

Star Jacks

Similar to jumping jack

Cross hands above your and again below the knees

Each of this month’s exercises will be repetitions increasing each day

Get Fit with 6: October Challenge (Source: WECT)

